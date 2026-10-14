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  • /Google launches Gemini 4 Argon, targets complex coding, cybersecurity and scientific research

Google launches Gemini 4 Argon, targets complex coding, cybersecurity and scientific research

The model is available through the Gemini API, AI Studio and Google Antigravity for eligible users, while Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers can access it through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 04:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Google launches Gemini 4 Argon, targets complex coding, cybersecurity and scientific research
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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