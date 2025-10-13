Advertisement
Google Map's Desi Alternative Mappls Impresses IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Check How To Use, 3D Views, Data Privacy, And More

Mappls Map: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that an MoU with Indian Railways is planned to make navigation easier at train stations and on trains across India. 

|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mappls Map: Mappls is an Indian navigation app developed by MapmyIndia, offering features such as voice-guided directions, real-time traffic updates, and hyper-local search. The app is gaining nationwide attention as a strong Swadeshi alternative to Google Maps. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared a video of himself using Mappls, describing it as “a must-try” for Indian users.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru now features live traffic signal countdowns on the Mappls app, providing commuters with real-time updates on signal timings directly within the navigation interface.

Mappls Features

The new navigation app promises a more localised, secure, and user-friendly mapping experience. It offers 3D junction views and previews of flyovers, underpasses, and roundabouts, along with real-time driving alerts for speed limits, accident-prone areas, sharp curves, speed breakers, traffic signals, and traffic cameras. Adding further, the app’s 3D junction view ensures users can see real-world road structures, helping prevent accidents or misdirections.

Made-In-India Smart Navigation App: Privacy And Security

Mappls’ major advantage is that all data stays in India. Unlike many global apps that store information overseas, Mappls keeps your map and personal data within the country, ensuring better privacy. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that an MoU with Indian Railways is planned to make navigation easier at train stations and on trains across India.

Mappls PIN And DigiPIN

The app includes Mappls PIN and DigiPIN, digital addressing systems that divide India into a 3.8-meter square sections, making even remote locations easy to locate. If a Mappls PIN isn’t available, the app generates one using the nearest landmark, ensuring accurate addresses nationwide.

Mappls is part of a growing list of Indian-made apps, like Zoho’s Arattai, which ministers have praised as ‘Swadeshi alternatives’ to global apps like WhatsApp. Meanwhile, the Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu is praising another homegrown Indian app, and this time it’s not one from his own company. Zoho’s emphasis on end-to-end encryption and data privacy aligns with the same national focus that is boosting Mappls’ popularity. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale Live: From iPhone 16 Pro To Samsung Galaxy S24 FE; Check Top Smartphone Deals)

How To Use Mappls

Step 1: Download the Mappls app from the App Store, Play Store, or access the web version at mappls.com.

Step 2: Enter your destination by typing the address or place name in the search bar.

Step 3: Select your destination and tap “Directions” to view the best route.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to begin your journey with voice-guided directions. 

