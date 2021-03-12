हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google Maps gets a new feature, will allow users to rename missing roads

The company also announced that to help local businesses in Google Search and Maps, people using Android in the US can join its first nationwide challenge to rally helpful reviews, photos and updates. Photo updates can help people make more informed decisions with a place`s most recent images.

Google Maps gets a new feature, will allow users to rename missing roads

Next time when you get frustrated by a road simply not existing on Google Maps during your journey, you can draw and update the Maps directly via a new road editing tool.

Google has made it possible via updating its map editing experience in more than 80 countries, to allow Maps users to add missing roads and realign, rename or delete incorrect ones.

"When you see a road missing on maps.google.com, simply click on the side menu button, go to `Edit the map`, and select `Missing Road.` Now the power to map is in your hands!" Kevin Reece, Director of Product, Google Maps, said in a statement late on Thursday.

You can add missing roads by drawing lines, quickly rename roads, change road directionality, and realign or delete incorrect roads.

"You can even let us know if a road is closed with details like dates, reasons and directions. To make sure the suggestions and edits are accurate, we`ll vet contributed road updates before publishing them," Reece informed.

This feature is rolling out over the coming months in more than 80 countries where people can already report road updates on Google Maps.

The company also announced that to help local businesses in Google Search and Maps, people using Android in the US can join its first nationwide challenge to rally helpful reviews, photos and updates.

In the coming weeks, the company said it will roll out a new content type in Google Maps: photo updates which is an easy way to find and share experiences and highlights with recent photos.

"A Google Maps photo update is a recent snapshot of a place with a short text description, without the need to leave a review or rating," it added.

Photo updates can help people make more informed decisions with a place`s most recent images.

Google relies on 170 billion high-definition Street View images from 87 countries, contributions from hundreds of millions of businesses and people using Google Maps, and authoritative data from more than 10,000 local governments, transit agencies and organisations.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle MapsGoogle searchRoads
Next
Story

Can WhatsApp kill Snapchat with THIS feature?

Must Watch

PT18M17S

West Bengal Elections: Suvendu Adhikari Vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram