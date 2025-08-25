Google Maps Leak: Massive Cyberattack On Dating App; 33,000 Women’s Home Addresses and Selfies Exposed Online

Google Maps Leak: Once again personal data at risk! A major data breach at dating-advice app Tea has put over 33,000 women in danger after their personal details were leaked online. This breach not only leaked private and sensitive data but also led to the creation of disturbing online maps and games that harassed women across the United States. The leaked data popped up on Google Maps, where thousands of pins revealed where Tea users lived or worked.

Google later took down the maps, saying they violated its harassment policies. But the damage had already been done, as per the BBC report. This data breach has now escalated legally, with over 10 women filing lawsuits against Tea, accusing the company of negligence in safeguarding their data.

What Is Tea Dating-Advice App

It is a US-based women-only dating safety app where users can anonymously share information, photos, and experiences about men they have dated to warn others about "red flags" or highlight positive traits. The app uses AI and a verification process for users, though it has faced criticism and controversy regarding its privacy, security, and potential for defamation.

Cyber Attack On Tea Dating-Advice App

The US-based “Tea” app recently suffered a major cyberattack, affecting the privacy of around 33,000 women. The company confirmed that more than 72,000 images, including selfies and government ID documents, were leaked online. This app was launched in 2023 and marketed as a safe network for women to share dating experiences, flag men with “red” or “green” indicators, and even check backgrounds. However, the dating-advice app was promoted as one of the safest platforms for women, it had also become one of the most downloaded free apps in the US. (Also Read: Instagram Rolls Out New Linked Reel Feature To Create Multi-Part Content; How To Link Reel In New Post And Existing Reel)

Tea Dating-Advice App: 13,000 Verification Photos Leaked

According to media reports, the stolen database first surfaced on platforms like 4chan, before spreading rapidly to Twitter and other websites. About 13,000 leaked images were originally submitted during the app’s verification process. The remaining 59,000 photos came from private messages and comments. Reports suggest the compromised data belonged to users registered before February 2024.

Tea Dating-Advice App: From Data Breach to Digital Harassment

In a shocking turn, leaked data from the Tea app was turned into an online game where users rated women’s selfies based on appearance. The disturbing trend quickly gained traction, and within three weeks, over 12,000 posts about the app surfaced on 4chan. The incident highlights how rapidly stolen data can spread online and be misused against women. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G Gets Rs 42,500 Discount On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Design And Other Features)

Tea Dating-Advice App Responds After Data Breach

After the privacy breach, Tea stated that its team is working with cybersecurity experts to strengthen the platform’s security. The company confirmed that affected users will be notified and provided with identity theft protection and credit monitoring. It also clarified that only two-year-old data was exposed, which had been stored earlier at the request of law enforcement agencies to help tackle cyberbullying