Google Maps Redesigned: New Menu App Finally Unveiled For Both Android And iOS Versions; How To Check Traffic

Google Maps Redesigned App: After years of quiet updates and subtle tweaks, Google Maps has finally rolled out a change users did not know they were waiting for. The familiar navigation app, trusted by millions for daily commutes and long road trips, is getting a brand-new menu across both Android and iOS versions. This update is not just about rearranged icons or visual polish.

It focuses on making everyday navigation smoother and more intuitive. From finding nearby cafes to planning cross-city drives, the new menu aims to simplify how users move and explore. Notably, Google Maps is the default navigation app on Android, but not on iOS.

Google Maps Redesigned Menu Explained: What’s New For Users

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The redesigned Google Maps settings bring a cleaner, more organised layout, with all options grouped into seven high-level menus, each supported by clear icons and short descriptions. The interface feels familiar and draws some resemblance to the Google Search app, with “Settings” left-aligned at the top and a close “x” button on the right.

The key sections include App and display for theme, map controls, and accessibility, Navigation for driving, walking, and transit options, Your vehicles for engine type and connected cars, Location and privacy covering Timeline and Maps history, Offline maps for downloads and updates, and Notifications for reminders and recommendations.

How To Check Traffic On Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps by launching the app on your phone or visiting maps.google.com, then search for your location or destination.

Step 2: Tap the Layers icon, shown as stacked squares in the top-right corner, to view available map options.

Step 3: Select the Traffic layer to see real-time road conditions, with green indicating smooth flow, yellow for slow movement, and red for heavy congestion.

Step 4: Enter your start and end points to check live traffic on routes or view typical traffic based on time and day.

Step 5: Android users can add the Google Maps Traffic widget by long-pressing the home screen for quick access to nearby traffic updates.