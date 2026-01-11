Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005578https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-maps-redesigned-new-menu-app-finally-unveiled-for-both-android-and-ios-versions-how-to-check-traffic-3005578.html
NewsTechnologyGoogle Maps Redesigned: New Menu App Finally Unveiled For Both Android And iOS Versions; How To Check Traffic
TECHNOLOGY

Google Maps Redesigned: New Menu App Finally Unveiled For Both Android And iOS Versions; How To Check Traffic

Google Maps Redesigned App: The redesigned Google Maps settings bring a cleaner, more organised layout, with all options grouped into seven high-level menus, each supported by clear icons and short descriptions.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Maps Redesigned: New Menu App Finally Unveiled For Both Android And iOS Versions; How To Check TrafficImage Credit: Gemini AI

Google Maps Redesigned App: After years of quiet updates and subtle tweaks, Google Maps has finally rolled out a change users did not know they were waiting for. The familiar navigation app, trusted by millions for daily commutes and long road trips, is getting a brand-new menu across both Android and iOS versions. This update is not just about rearranged icons or visual polish.

It focuses on making everyday navigation smoother and more intuitive. From finding nearby cafes to planning cross-city drives, the new menu aims to simplify how users move and explore. Notably, Google Maps is the default navigation app on Android, but not on iOS.

Google Maps Redesigned Menu Explained: What’s New For Users

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The redesigned Google Maps settings bring a cleaner, more organised layout, with all options grouped into seven high-level menus, each supported by clear icons and short descriptions. The interface feels familiar and draws some resemblance to the Google Search app, with “Settings” left-aligned at the top and a close “x” button on the right.

The key sections include App and display for theme, map controls, and accessibility, Navigation for driving, walking, and transit options, Your vehicles for engine type and connected cars, Location and privacy covering Timeline and Maps history, Offline maps for downloads and updates, and Notifications for reminders and recommendations.

How To Check Traffic On Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps by launching the app on your phone or visiting maps.google.com, then search for your location or destination.

Step 2: Tap the Layers icon, shown as stacked squares in the top-right corner, to view available map options.

Step 3: Select the Traffic layer to see real-time road conditions, with green indicating smooth flow, yellow for slow movement, and red for heavy congestion.

Step 4: Enter your start and end points to check live traffic on routes or view typical traffic based on time and day.

Step 5: Android users can add the Google Maps Traffic widget by long-pressing the home screen for quick access to nearby traffic updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Global politics
Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis
India
India, Chile Near Social Security Pact As CEPA Talks Near Conclusion-Details
Trending Viral Video today
Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Says...
US shooting news
US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far
Donald Trump viral video
Awkward Moment? Trump Reads Out Loud Rubio's Note During Meeting | WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Mandir incident
Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Technology
Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career
PM Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival
J&K weather
Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C
E-passport
What Is An e-Passport? Benefits And Key Details For Indian Citizens - Check