Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989254https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-meet-down-india-outage-502-error-nov-26-2989254.html
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE MEET DOWN

BREAKING | Google Meet Down In India Today: Users Report Joining Issues And 502 Errors Disrupting Remote Work

Google Meet is down for many users in India today (Nov 26). Hundreds report 502 errors and joining issues, disrupting remote work.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Google Meet Down In India Today: Users Report Joining Issues And 502 Errors Disrupting Remote Work

The popular online video conferencing platform Google Meet experienced a significant partial outage in India on Wednesday, disrupting remote work and scheduled meetings for numerous users. Reports indicated that a high volume of users were unable to join ongoing meetings on the platform.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup mirror
Top Handy Makeup Mirrors To Shop On Amazon
Delhi Red Fort blast
Suitcase Of Death: How Delhi Blast Accused Dr Umar Moved With A Bomb Factory
Volcanic ash
How Dangerous Is Ethiopia’s Volcanic Ash That Hit India’s Airspace?
India Afghanistan
Indo–Afghan Trade Boost: Kabul Opens Doors To Indian Investment | Analysis
arunachal pradesh india
'Arunachal Pradesh Is Inalienable Part Of India': India Tells China
Bangladesh protest
Bangladesh: Awami League Announces Protests, Demands Yunus' Resignation
Bihar Politics
Bungalow Number 10 Of Bihar: Govt Reclaims Patna's Residence From Rabri Devi
Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Ukraine Agrees To Peace Deal Framework With Russia, Talks Continue
BrahMos
World Races To Buy India's 'Unstoppable' BrahMos After Op Sindoor Success
NOTAM India
India Declares No-Fly Zone Over Bay Of Bengal - Is Something Big Coming?