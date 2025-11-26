BREAKING | Google Meet Down In India Today: Users Report Joining Issues And 502 Errors Disrupting Remote Work
Google Meet is down for many users in India today (Nov 26). Hundreds report 502 errors and joining issues, disrupting remote work.
Trending Photos
The popular online video conferencing platform Google Meet experienced a significant partial outage in India on Wednesday, disrupting remote work and scheduled meetings for numerous users. Reports indicated that a high volume of users were unable to join ongoing meetings on the platform.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement