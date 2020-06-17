Google Meet now available in Gmail on Android and iOS – Here’s how to use it

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has made its premium video conferencing product Google Meet, free for everyone which is now available directly to Gmail on the web. As per the latest addition, Google has said that Meet Meet will now be available on Gmail on Android and iOS.

“In the coming weeks, you’ll soon notice a new Meet tab on your phone’s Gmail app where you can see upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar, and easily join them with a single tap,” Google Product Manager Erika Yamasaki wrote in a blog.

Here’s how to use it

Tap on “New meeting” Meet tab to start a meeting instantly



You will get a meeting link to share or to schedule a meeting in Calendar



Tap on “Join with a code,” so that you can join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code

Google said, “If you don’t want Meet to appear as a tab in the Gmail app, access the Settings from the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your inbox, tap on your account, scroll down and uncheck Meet”.