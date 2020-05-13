Google Meet soon coming to Gmail directly – Here’s how to use it

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google announced a few days ago that its premium video conferencing product Google Meet, free for everyone. Now, Google has said that the Meet will also be soon available directly to Gmail

“To make meetings even more accessible and helpful, in the coming days you’ll also be able to use Meet directly in Gmail,” Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite wrote in a Google blog.

Users can click “Start a meeting" and a new window opens with a unique, secure meeting for them to join and share with others.

Users can also easily join meetings by entering a meeting code. They can even plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

Google Meet is available for free for everyone at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android.

If you have an existing Google Account you can sign in at meet.google.com to get started.