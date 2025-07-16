Google Offers Free AI Pro Plan With Gemini 2.5 Pro, 2TB Cloud Storage For Students; Check Benefits And How To Claim

Google AI Pro Plan For Students: Google is offering free access to its premium Google AI Pro plan to Indian college students aged 18 and above for 1 year. The company's new move gives students access to Google’s advanced AI tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, and enhanced NotebookLM features. The Google AI Pro plan is priced at Rs 19,500 per year, making it one of the most expensive AI plans among competitors. The offer is valid until September 15, 2025.

Google AI Pro Plan: Benefits

The Gemini app now offers users access to the powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro model and Deep Research capabilities. Subscribers can also explore limited access to Google's advanced video generation model,Veo 3 Fast.

Adding further, users can leverage Google's AI filmmaking tools and creative video solutions like Flow with Veo 3 and Whisk with the Veo 2 mode. The upgraded plan enhances the functionality of NotebookLM, a smart research and writing assistant, with increased usage limits.

Gemini is also seamlessly integrated into key Google apps including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Chrome, and more, providing AI-powered assistance across the ecosystem. As part of the Google AI Pro plan, users will receive 2TB of cloud storage shared across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail.

Google AI Pro Plan: How Students Can Claim For Free

Step 1: Ensure you are 18 years or older, a resident of India, and currently enrolled in a college or university.

Step 2: You must have a valid college email ID, a personal Google Account, and an active Google Payments account.

Step 3: Make sure you do not have an active Google One subscription, as existing subscribers are not eligible for this offer.

Step 4: Go to the official Google AI Pro Plan student offer page and follow the on-screen instructions to begin registration.

Step 5: Submit all required details before the offer ends on September 15, 2025.