Google One Diwali Offer: 2TB Cloud Storage Now Available For Just Rs 11 Monthly

Google One Diwali Offer: Ahead of Diwali 2025, Google has introduced special festive offers on its Google One cloud storage plans in India. The limited-time offer allows users to subscribe to Google One plans — Lite, Basic, Standard, and Premium, for just Rs 11 per month for the first three months.

The offer provides discounted access to additional storage space that can be used across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. After the three-month period, regular plan prices will apply automatically. Under this promotion, the Google One Lite plan, which includes 30GB of cloud storage, is available for Rs 11 per month instead of its usual Rs 30. The Basic plan, offering 100GB of storage, and the Standard plan, providing 200GB, are also priced at Rs 11 per month for the same duration. Normally, these plans cost Rs 130 and Rs 210 per month, respectively.

Premium 2TB Plan Also Available at Rs 11

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Google One Premium plan, which includes 2TB of cloud storage, is also part of the Diwali deal. It is now available at Rs 11 per month for three months, compared to its regular price of Rs 650 per month. Users can subscribe to any of these discounted plans during the promotional period.

(Also Read: 'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App; Your Step- By- Step Guide Is Here)

In addition to monthly offers, Google is also providing discounts on annual Google One subscriptions, with savings of up to 37%. The Lite annual plan, usually priced at Rs 708, is now available for Rs 479, while the Basic plan is priced at Rs 1,000. The Standard annual plan, which provides 200GB of storage, now costs Rs 1,600, compared to the usual Rs 2,520.

The Premium annual plan is now available at Rs 4,900 instead of Rs 7,800, helping users save up to Rs 2,900. Google confirmed that these Diwali offers are valid until October 31, and subscribers can share their storage space with family members under the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans.