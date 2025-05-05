Google Pay Offers Personal Loan Of Up To Rs 10 lakh; Check Eligibility, Interest Rate; How To Apply Online

Google Pay Personal Loan Apply Online: Most of us turn to Google Pay for everyday needs—whether it's splitting dinner bills, sending rent to the landlord, or paying the chaiwala with a quick UPI scan. But behind the scenes, the app has been quietly evolving. In a surprising yet welcome move, Google Pay has now entered the world of digital lending, offering personal loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

With this new feature, the app goes beyond convenience—making credit more accessible, seamless, and just a few taps away. Google Pay, commonly known as GPay, is one of the most popular digital payment platforms in India. It offers a simple, fast, and secure way to send and receive money, pay bills, recharge mobile services, and more using UPI.

Notably, Google Pay doesn't provide any loans and just acts as a facilitator between the user and the lending partner. Also, the process of providing a loan is completely digital. Furthermore, the loans are powered through partnerships with registered financial institutions and NBFCs.

Google Pay Hidden Features:

Google Pay continues to simplify everyday financial tasks for users in India. From splitting bills with friends without needing a separate app to earning cashback through scratch cards, the app is designed for convenience. It also allows users to set up Autopay for their favorite subscriptions, ensuring payments are never missed. Adding further, checking bank balances is just a tap away—eliminating the need to log into net banking platforms.

Google Pay Loan: Eligibility And Repayment

To qualify for a personal loan on Google Pay, you need to be at least 21 years old and have a steady income, either from a job or self-employment. Your bank account should be linked to Google Pay, and user must complete the KYC verification during the loan process. The loan EMI will be automatically deducted from your linked bank account each month, so make sure to maintain a sufficient balance to avoid penalties.

Google Pay Loan: Amount, Interest Rate And EMI

The new personal loan offering provides users with instant access to credit, starting from Rs 30,000 and going up to Rs 10,00,000, based on their financial profile. The loans come with competitive interest rates beginning at 11.25 per cent per annum. To make repayment easier, borrowers can choose flexible tenures ranging from 6 months to 5 years. Moreover, the monthly EMI of the loan provided will start from Rs 2,000.

Google Pay Loan: How To Apply Online

Step 1: Open the Google Pay app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap the 'Money' tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the 'Personal Loan' section under 'Credit for You.'

Step 4: Tap on 'Apply Now,' fill in the required details, and upload your KYC documents.

Step 5: Once approved, the loan amount will be credited directly to your bank account.