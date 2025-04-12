Google Pay, PhonePe Down? UPI Users Face Outage Nationwide

New Delhi: A major technical glitch disrupted UPI services across India on Saturday morning, leaving users unable to make digital payments. The sudden outage affected one of the most widely used platforms for money transfers, causing inconvenience to both individuals and businesses who rely on it for day-to-day transactions.

As per DownDetector, over 1,100 users had reported UPI-related issues by noon. Google Pay saw around 96 complaints, while Paytm had 23. Although there's no official statement yet, this isn't the first time UPI has faced disruptions in recent days.