Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885152https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-pay-phonepe-down-upi-users-face-outage-nationwide-2885152.html
NewsTechnology
UPI OUTAGE

Google Pay, PhonePe Down? UPI Users Face Outage Nationwide

As per DownDetector, over 1,100 users had reported UPI-related issues by noon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Pay, PhonePe Down? UPI Users Face Outage Nationwide File Photo

New Delhi: A major technical glitch disrupted UPI services across India on Saturday morning, leaving users unable to make digital payments. The sudden outage affected one of the most widely used platforms for money transfers, causing inconvenience to both individuals and businesses who rely on it for day-to-day transactions.

As per DownDetector, over 1,100 users had reported UPI-related issues by noon. Google Pay saw around 96 complaints, while Paytm had 23. Although there's no official statement yet, this isn't the first time UPI has faced disruptions in recent days.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK