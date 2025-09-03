Advertisement
Google Photos Brings Instant Cutout Stickers To iOS; Here's How To Do It

Google Photos Cutout Stickers: Meanwhile, Apple’s Photos app adds creative touches like outlines and stylised effects, Google’s version keeps things minimal but practical. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 07:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: @igeeksblog/X

Google Photos Cutout Stickers: Google Photos has launched a new cutout tool on iOS, enabling users to quickly turn photos into stickers. Much like Apple’s Visual Look Up, it allows you to isolate a person, pet, or object from an image within seconds. For now, the feature is limited to iOS, while Android users will have to wait for a broader rollout. Meanwhile, like Samsung and OnePlus gallery apps or third-party tools such as Fotor and Remove.bg can be used for manual cutouts.

The feature offers a quick way to extract subjects from photos and turn them into stickers for chats or social posts. With this cutout tool, users can craft fun, personalised reactions straight from their own pictures. While Apple’s Photos app adds creative touches like outlines and stylised effects, Google’s version keeps things minimal but practical. (Also Read: Lost Your Smartphone? How To Trace It Via IMEI Number On CEIR Portal In India)

How To Use Instant Google Photos Cutout Stickers

Step 1: Open Google Photos on your iPhone or iPad and select any photo.

Step 2: Press and hold the person, pet, or object you want to isolate; the app will create a cutout automatically.

Step 3: Tap Copy to place the cutout on your clipboard, then paste it wherever you like.

Step 4: You can tap Share to send it directly as a sticker in chats and social apps. 

