Google Photos Now Lets You Turn Old Pics Into Video Clips And Stylized Art For Free – Details Here

Google Photos AI Upgrade: Google Photos is rolling out free artificial intelligence tools that turn your old memories into artistic creations. The popular service, with over 1.5 billion users globally, announced on Wednesday that it would incorporate AI-driven tools to allow users to experiment with their photo memories.

With this tool, users will be able to turn photos into videos and remix photos into various styles, such as anime or 3D animations. In recent months, the company has introduced a range of Gemini-powered features for users and launched video AI tools such as Veo 3, which was unveiled at the I/O 2025 event in May.

Photo-To-Video Feature

Google’s Veo 2 model now powers a photo-to-video feature that lets users transform still images into six-second video clips. This function is akin to tools already seen in applications like Gemini and YouTube. Users can choose between prompts such as "Subtle movements" or "I’m feeling lucky" to transform their selected photos into six-second video clips. The feature is currently rolling out to Android and iOS users in the United States.

Google Photos Remix Feature

Adding further, Google Photos is getting a new Remix feature, powered by the Imagen AI model. It lets users quickly change the style of any photo from their gallery. The feature will roll out in the US over the next few weeks on Android and iOS devices. To keep things clear, all AI-made images will include a SynthID digital watermark.

However, Google says these features are still experimental, and user feedback will help shape their future. Users can give a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to show if they liked the AI results, helping Google improve the tools over time. This input will assist Google in optimising the tools and improving the user experience.

New Create Tab

Furthermore, a new Create tab is coming soon to the bottom bar in Google Photos, next to Photos, Collections, and Search. It will let you easily make collages, highlight videos, and more. The tab will roll out in the US next month. As Google Photos continues to evolve, these updates are expected to draw interest from both casual users and enthusiasts who enjoy exploring creative possibilities with their digital media.