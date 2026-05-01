Google Photos wardrobe feature: No stress of choosing clothes manually, this new AI tool will plan your outfits wisely

Google Photos wardrobe feature: A new update to Google Photos could soon change the way people look at their wardrobes–without opening their closets. The company is preparing to roll out a feature that uses artificial intelligence to identify clothing in your photos and turn it into a digital wardrobe you can browse anytime.

The upcoming “wardrobe” feature will automatically scan images stored in Google Photos and detect clothing items you’ve worn over time. It will then organise these items into a dedicated collection, giving users a clear, structured view of their outfits from past photos.

Instead of manually cataloguing clothes, the new AI tool will do that for you. From casual tops and bottoms to accessories like jewellery, everything gets sorted into categories. Users can filter by type–such as tops, bottoms, or accessories–and quickly rediscover items they may have forgotten about.

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Mix, match, and plan outfits easily

One of the most practical uses of the feature is outfit planning. Users will be able to combine different clothing pieces digitally to create new looks. These combinations can be saved or shared with friends, making it easier to plan outfits for different occasions.

The feature also allows users to create mood boards. Whether it’s for a summer wedding, a vacation, or daily workwear, separate boards can help organise style ideas in one place. This turns Google Photos from a simple storage app into a styling assistant.

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Virtual try-on

Another benefit of this wardrobe feature is the virtual try-on option. Users can select clothing items and preview how they would look together without physically trying them on. This can save time and help people experiment with styles they might not usually consider.

The feature aims to reduce the common problem of “nothing to wear” by reminding users of what they already own and how to use it creatively.

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Rollout timeline and availability

Google plans to begin rolling out the wardrobe feature this summer. It will first arrive on Android devices, followed by iOS support later.

As AI continues to expand into everyday tools, this update shows how personal photo libraries can evolve into something more functional. By blending memory storage with practical use, Google Photos is stepping into a new space–helping users not just store moments, but also make better use of what they already have.