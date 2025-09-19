Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962017https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-picks-20-indian-startups-for-ai-accelerator-programme-2962017.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Google Picks 20 Indian Startups For AI Accelerator Programme

The program pairs founders with Google engineers and industry mentors to tackle scaling challenges, refine product roadmaps and ensure ethical AI deployment.

|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 06:53 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google Picks 20 Indian Startups For AI Accelerator ProgrammeFile Photo

New Delhi: US tech giant Google on Friday announced the latest cohort of its free three-month ‘AI accelerator’ programme -- a group of 20 start-ups selected from over 1,600 applicants in the country. The programme, titled 'Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First in India,' began this week and aims to scale AI-driven solutions across healthcare, finance, climate, education and more.

The programme is designed for AI First startups between Seed to Series A based in India, that are building core AI products, applications or foundational models, a release from the company said. The support for founders includes Google Cloud infrastructure and access to cutting-edge Gemini models, with technical mentorship and go-to-market strategies.

“At Google, we see startups as our co-creators in building the future of AI with scalable, impactful, and responsible AI solutions that will set new standards for the industry,” said Darren Mowry, VP, Global Startups, Google Cloud.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The strategic focus of this cohort is aligned with the IndiaAI Mission, said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO, IndiaAI Mission. Among the cohort are startups which offer a full-stack agentic platform where AI creates AI, a healthtech startup offering a webcam-based autism screening tool.

The program pairs founders with Google engineers and industry mentors to tackle scaling challenges, refine product roadmaps and ensure ethical AI deployment. The new cohort’s strategic focus directly aligns with the IndiaAI Mission's startup pillar, with 45 per cent of the program dedicated towards leveraging Agentic AI.

Multimodal AI solutions account for 30 per cent of the programme curriculum, with the remaining 25 per cent dedicated to foundational models and Responsible AI. India’s generative AI ecosystem has grown 3.7-fold over the past year, making it the world’s second-largest GenAI startup hub, the company said in the release.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh