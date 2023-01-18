topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google pilots 'Soundpod by Google Pay' for UPI payments in India

The search giant is piloting a soundbox of its own in the country to alert sellers of confirmations for Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments, reports TechCrunch.

Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:18 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Google pilots 'Soundpod by Google Pay' for UPI payments in India

New Delhi: Google is actively working on a Soundbox for the India market -- similar to the Paytm or PhonePe ones that you see at your neighbourhood shop which gives a sound alert on the digital payment that has been made, media reports said on Tuesday.

The search giant is piloting a soundbox of its own in the country to alert sellers of confirmations for Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based payments, reports TechCrunch.

The company has branded them as 'Soundpod by Google Pay' and is currently distributing it as a pilot with some shopkeepers in north India, including Delhi.

The Soundpods are being built by Amazon-backed ToneTag, the report mentioned.

A Google spokesperson told IANS in a statement that "We are experimenting with several different solutions to make digital payments more convenient and intuitive for users and merchants".

The 'Soundpod by Google Pay' is accompanied by a QR code of a merchant linked with their Google Pay for business account.

Users can use any UPI-based app to make a payment by scanning the code.

The UPI, ended 2022 on a high note, as the volume of transactions touched a record 7.82 billion in December, amounting to Rs 12.82 trillion, again a record high.

According to data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the volume of transactions in December was up 7.12 per cent compared to November.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?