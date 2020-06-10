हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google pips OnePlus sales, 7.2 million Pixel phones sold in 2019

In 2019 Pixel shipments grew 52% YoY to reach the highest volume ever.

New Delhi: Google has outpaced OnePlus in terms of smartphone sales, with its shipment highest volume ever, an International Data Corporation (IDC) report has said.

IDC EMEA Associate VP Francisco Jeronimo has tweeted that Google sold a total of 7.2 million Pixel phones in 2019, a 52% jump from its 2018 figures which is its best so far.

“Google continues to expand the Pixel portfolio and sales are growing. In 2019 shipments grew 52% YoY to reach the highest volume ever, with strong performances in the USA, Western Europe and Japan. It now ships more units than OnePlus but it is still far from reaching Top10,” he tweeted.

In April this year, IDC released a report forecasting that smartphone shipments will decline 2.3% in 2020 to 1.339 billion units, down from 1.372 billion in 2019 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

IDC said that  market will return to growth in 2021 with volumes up by 6.3% mostly driven by the accelerated launch of new devices and 5G plans picking up from the damage of the pandemic. In the long-term forecast, IDC expects the overall smartphone market to reach 1.511 billion units in 2024.

China smartphones will experience the biggest shipment drop by nearly 40% year over year for the first quarter of 2020, IDC said.

