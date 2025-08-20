Google Pixel 10 India Launch At 'Made By Google Event' Online: When And Where To Watch, Check Expected Specs And Price

Google Pixel 10 Series India Launch Today: Google is set to launch the Pixel 10 series smartphones today at its annual Made by Google event. The series is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Last year, the Pixel 9 series made a quiet but steady entry into the Indian market. Adding further, Google is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a wireless earbuds. Notably, the Google Pixel 10 series is expected to bring major upgrades in performance, design, and AI-driven features.

Google Pixel 10 India Launch; When And Where To Watch Live

The Made by Google event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, on August 20. The live stream begins at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). You can watch it online via the Google Store, YouTube, and Google’s official social media channels.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to come with a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display supporting up to 144Hz refresh rate, which should deliver smoother animations and better gaming performance. It will likely be powered by the new Google Tensor G5 chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process.

For photography, the Pixel 10 may feature a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, along with Google’s enhanced AI-based computational photography. The phone is tipped to keep its signature horizontal camera bar design while introducing upgrades like Astrophotography 2.0 and improved low-light performance.

The phone could house a 4,800mAh unit with support for 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. On the design front, Google is expected to stick with the Pixel 9’s look for another year. It can be offered in Obsidian Black, Porcelain White, and a limited-edition Emerald Green colour option.

Google Pixel 10 Price In India (Expected)

The device is expected to be priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000 for the base model in India, placing it in direct competition with the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25.