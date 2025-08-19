Advertisement
Google Pixel 10 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

Google Pixel 10 India Launch: It is expected to introduce four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the flagship foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Pixel 10 India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features Image Credit: google.com (official)

Google Pixel 10 India Launch: Google is set to roll out its next-generation flagship smartphone Google Pixel 10 on August 20, 2025. The upcoming premium device will succeed the Pixel 9. Apart from this, tech giant is expected to introduce four models: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the flagship foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Notably, it is expected to bring major upgrades in performance, design, and AI-driven features. 

