Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro To Launch In India At 'Made By Google' Event: Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, And Price Details

Google Pixel 10 And Pixel 10 Pro India Launch: The year 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for smartphones. Every major company is launching feature-packed devices in the Indian market. Samsung has just unveiled its Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7, while Vivo recently released the X200 FE. Now, with August approaching, the launch of the Pixel 10 series is right around the corner.

Google has officially confirmed that it will debut on August 20 at the 'Made by Google' event. The Made by Google event is slated to begin at 10 AM PT which is 10:30 PM IST for those watching in India. Even a month ahead of its release, the Pixel 10 series is already generating significant global buzz.

The series is expected to include four models — the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each device is set to receive notable upgrades, positioning them well for the competitive smartphone market in 2025.

Moreover, a 13-second teaser released on Google’s website showcases the phone in a greyish colour variant, with a “10” animation that smoothly transitions into the camera island which strongly hints at the final design of the upcoming Pixel lineup.

Google is officially showing the Pixel 10 already. Assuming this isn't a 10 Pro, looks like 3 cameras on the base phone is the main thing that's new. Otherwise... same design pic.twitter.com/i3gF7Mshts — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 22, 2025

Google Pixel 10 Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The screen could offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, including 2,000 nits in high-brightness mode, ensuring excellent visibility even under harsh sunlight.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chipset. It may pack a 4,970mAh battery with support for 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the Pixel 10 is tipped to sport a 48MP primary sensor — likely the same one used in the Pixel 9a. However, the ultra-wide-angle camera might see a downgrade from 48MP to 12MP. A new 10.8MP telephoto lens, possibly borrowed from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is also expected to be part of the setup.

Google Pixel 10 Pro And Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to offer a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with the same peak brightness and durability.

Both models are likely to sport a powerful triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, a 42MP selfie camera is expected to handle selfies and quality video calls.

The Pixel 10 Pro could be backed by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 29W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and Qi2 wireless charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is likely to pack a larger 5,200mAh battery, supporting 39W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 And Pixel 10 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to launch in India at a starting price of around Rs 79,999. The Pixel 10 Pro could be available for approximately Rs 90,600, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may carry a price tag of Rs 1,17,700. As for the flagship model, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to debut at a starting price of Rs 1,79,999.