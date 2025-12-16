Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000; Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price And Other Specs

Google Pixel 10 Pro Discount Price In India: As we head towards 2026, there are many smartphones in the market that are available at heavy discounts. Google launched the Pixel 10 series in both the Indian and global markets. At present, the Google Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM+256GB storage variant), one of the best phones in the lineup, is available at a big discount on Amazon India. Notably, The smartphone is based on the Android 16 operating system with up to 7 major Android upgrades promised by Google.

As we all know, the Google Pixel 10 Pro rarely waits for the spotlight; it creates its own. Known for its clean Android experience, powerful camera performance, and smart AI features, the flagship phone has always been priced at a premium. But this time, the story takes an unexpected turn.

What was once a dream smartphone for many people is now easier to buy because of a major discount on the e commerce giant Amazon. Many users admired this phone earlier but could not afford it.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Some users loved it for its camera and stylish design, while others liked its fast performance and special Pixel features. Now, the lower price makes the deal even better. The Google Pixel 10 Pro is not just about new and smart features anymore; it is also about perfect timing. If you are planning to buy a new phone, this could be the right time to upgrade.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Discount: Price Breakup

The smartphone is currently available on Amazon India for Rs 97,890, down from its original price of Rs 1,09,999. Customers using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can get up to Rs 3,000 as Amazon Pay Balance cashback, bringing the effective price to around Rs 94,890. Adding further, buyers can avail of a flat Rs 1,000 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card transactions, with a minimum purchase value of Rs 65,990.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications

The device is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chipset, built on an advanced 3nm process and paired with a PowerVR DXT-48-1536 GPU for smooth performance and efficient graphics handling. It sports a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers up to 3,300 nits of peak brightness for excellent visibility even in bright conditions. (Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G Likely To Launch In India In New Year; Check Expected Camera, Display, Battery, Price And Other Specs)

On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a versatile triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 48MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a high-resolution 42MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a 4,870mAh battery, supported by 30W wired fast charging.