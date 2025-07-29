Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: Where To Watch Livestream, Timings In India, US, UK, UAE, China, Japan; Check Expected Specs, Price

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: Google is likely to unveil its four new smartphones under the Pixel 10 series at the upcoming 'Made by Google' Event on August 20. The series includes the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the specific details on features and specifications are still under wraps.

The event is set to highlight Google’s newest innovations in smartphone technology. According to leaks, this year’s Pixel event will carry the tagline, 'Ask more of your phone.' Alongside the Pixel 10 series, the tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds in the country.

Google Pixel 10 Launch: Livestream Details and Global Timings

As with every year, the launch event is expected to be livestreamed on YouTube. In India, the livestream will begin at 10:30 PM IST. The Google event will kick off at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT in the US on August 20. Viewers in the UK can tune in at 6:00 PM BST, while those in the UAE can watch it at 9:00 PM GST.

In Central Europe, the event will begin at 7:00 PM CEST the same day. In China, the livestream will start at 1:00 AM CST on August 21, followed by 2:00 AM JST in Japan and 3:00 AM AEST in Sydney, Australia.

Google Pixel 10 Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The screen could offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, including 2,000 nits in high-brightness mode, ensuring excellent visibility even under harsh sunlight.

Under the hood, the phone is likely to be powered by Google's new Tensor G5 chipset. It may pack a 4,970mAh battery with support for 29W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the photography front, the Pixel 10 is tipped to sport a 48MP primary sensor — likely the same one used in the Pixel 9a. However, the ultra-wide-angle camera might see a downgrade from 48MP to 12MP. A new 10.8MP telephoto lens, possibly borrowed from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is also expected to be part of the setup.

Google Pixel 10 Pro And Pixel 10 Pro XL Specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL is tipped to offer a 6.8-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display with the same peak brightness and durability.

Both models are likely to sport a powerful triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. On the front, a 42MP selfie camera is expected to handle selfies and quality video calls.

The Pixel 10 Pro could be backed by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 29W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and Qi2 wireless charging. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is likely to pack a larger 5,200mAh battery, supporting 39W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 And Pixel 10 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to launch in India at a starting price of around Rs 79,999. The Pixel 10 Pro could be available for approximately Rs 90,600, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL may carry a price tag of Rs 1,17,700. As for the flagship model, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is likely to debut at a starting price of Rs 1,79,999.