Google Pixel 10 Series: Tech Giant Sends Out Invites For 'Exclusive' Preview On June 27; Check Expected Camera And Colour Options

Google Pixel 10 Series Launch: Google is likely to hold a 'special event' for the Pixel 10 series of smartphones, just days after The Android Show and Google I/O 2025, according to media reports. The Pixel 10 lineup is expected to include four devices: the regular Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

During the special event, the tech giant is expected to launch its highly anticipated smartphones on August 13 at a 'Made by Google' event. However, fans won’t have to wait long, as the devices are expected to hit stores a week later, on August 20 reportedly.

Google Invitation To Superfans

Google has sent out invitations to Pixel Superfans to apply for a pre-launch Pixel Penthouse event, scheduled for June 27 in London. The invitation, shared by a publication, reveals that Superfans can apply to win one of 25 slots to attend the 1.5-hour-long event, enabling fans to experience the latest features and upgrades to Android 16 as well.

The 1.5-hour session promises attendees hands-on access to unreleased Pixel hardware, Q&A interactions with Google employees, and Pixel-themed goodies reportedly. The last date to apply is June 4, and the winners are scheduled to be announced on June 11, as mentioned in the invite.

However, the invitation doesn’t confirm which devices will be showcased. Historically, tech giant Google has unveiled its Pixel devices in October. However, it advanced the launch timeline last year for the Pixel 9 series, releasing it in August before Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series.

Google Pixel 10 Series: Expected Chipset And Colour Options

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 lineup is expected to be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset. The standard Pixel 10 is rumored to launch in Blue, Limoncello (Yellow), Iris (Purple), and Obsidian (Black) color options. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL may be offered in Green, Sterling (Grey), Porcelain (White), and Obsidian (Black) variants.

However, rumors suggest that the Pixel 10 may feature a 48MP wide and a 13MP ultra-wide camera setup—similar to the Google Pixel 9a. This would be a downgrade from the 50MP and 48MP lenses found on the Pixel 9. Moreover, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are expected to retain the same 50MP + 48MP + 48MP triple-camera system seen on the current Pixel 9 Pro models.