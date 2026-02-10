Google Pixel 10a India Launch: Flipkart availability confirmed after company announced pre-order date; Check expected specs and price

Google Pixel 10a Pre-Order India Date: US-based tech giant Google has confirmed that its upcoming Pixel 10a smartphone will be available for pre-order in India later this month, following its launch on February 18. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has gone live with a dedicated microsite, confirming the phone’s availability on the platform.

The Google Pixel 10a is expected to carry forward a design similar to its predecessor. It appears to feature a flat metal frame along with Google’s signature pill-shaped rear camera module, which houses dual camera sensors. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be offered in green, red, and black shades, apart from the confirmed blue option.

Google Pixel 10a specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 10a is rumored to feature a 6.285-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Under the hood, it is expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1). The smartphone could be powered by a 5,100mAh battery that supports both wired fast charging and wireless charging. (Also Read: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G India launch date confirmed; Check expected display. battery, camera, price and other specs)

The phone is likely to run Android 16, with Google promising seven years of OS and security updates. The smartphone is expected to come in Obsidian (black), Fog (white), Lavender, and a new reddish colour option called Berry.

On the camera front, leaks suggest a 48MP primary rear sensor with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the front is expected to house a 13MP selfie camera capable of 4K video at 30fps. Meanwhile, one of the biggest design changes is the flat rear camera module, which sits flush with the back panel, replacing the raised “camera bar” seen on previous models. (Also Read: OPPO K14x launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and AI-backed camera features; Check display, battery, price, sale date and other specs)

Google Pixel 10a price in India (Expected)

It is suggested that the Google Pixel 10a could start at around Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant in India. The higher-end 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 59,999, giving buyers a choice depending on their storage needs. However, the tech giant Google hasn’t officially revealed the pricing yet. The handset will be sold through both Flipkart and the company’s official online store.