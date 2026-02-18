Advertisement
TECHNOLOGY

Google Pixel 10a India launch today: When and where to watch event live; Check expected specs, price and pre-order details

Google Pixel 10a India launch today: Google has also shared official teasers of the Pixel 10a, highlighting changes in its design through visuals of the new model, which is rolling out this week.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: Social Media/X

Google Pixel 10a India launch today: Google is set to launch its most affordable Pixel 10 series smartphone today on February 18. The tech giant has been teasing the Pixel 10a as “the most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet,” hinting at improvements in its budget lineup. 

It is suggested that the Pixel 10a is expected to be a modest upgrade over the Pixel 9a, and leaked specifications suggest that this could be true. Meanwhile, Google has also shared official teasers of the Pixel 10a, highlighting changes in its design through visuals of the new model, which is rolling out this week. However, the company is unlikely to host a dedicated launch event and may introduce the smartphone via a press release instead.

Google Pixel 10a India launch today: How to watch live 

Google will stream the launch event live on its official YouTube channel and website. Interested viewers can tune in through the company’s online platforms at the scheduled time in their region. 

