Google Pixel 10a launched in India with Tensor G4 processor with 7 years of OS updates; Check display, camera, battery, price, launch offers and more

Google Pixel 10a Price In India: Google has launched the much-awaited Pixel 10a smartphone in India and other global markets. The company announced that the Pixel 10a is included in the Google Pixel Upgrade Program, an affordability initiative introduced in December 2025 for the Pixel 10 series in India.

Google says the smartphone will receive operating system and security updates for seven years, which means it will stay updated until 2033. The Pixel 10a is the newest addition to the Pixel 10 lineup. It aims to offer the premium “Google AI” experience to more users at a lower price compared to flagship models.

The newly launched smartphone features a 100% recycled aluminum frame and uses recycled cobalt, copper, and gold. It is the first A-series Pixel to include these sustainable materials. It is offered in Lavender, Obsidian, Fog and Berry colour options.

The device runs on Android 16 out of the box. Google has committed to providing seven years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates, a move aimed at extending the device’s longevity. (Also Read: Apple March 4 Event: Rs 50,000 MacBook, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, HomePod Mini and Siri AI Updates Expected; Where to watch event live)

Google Pixel 10a specifications

The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it the brightest screen ever on a Pixel A-series device. It measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs around 183 grams, offering a compact and lightweight design.

The smartphone is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor, paired with the Titan M2 security coprocessor for enhanced protection. It packs a 5,100mAh battery that is claimed to deliver more than 30 hours of usage on a single charge. The device supports 30W wired charging using a USB Type-C PPS charger and also offers 10W wireless charging.

For durability, the Pixel 10a comes with IP69 certification for dust and water resistance and features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for display protection. In terms of cameras, the phone sports a dual rear setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary wide sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

On the software side, the Pixel 10a focuses strongly on Google’s AI features. It includes tools such as Camera Coach, which provides real-time guidance while capturing photos, and Auto Best Take to help users choose the best shots. (Also Read: Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India launch for Feb 19, could debut with 6,500mAh battery; Check expected display, camera, price, pre-bookings date and more)

On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also supports multiple satellite navigation systems, including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS.

Google Pixel 10a price in India

In India, the Pixel 10a is priced at Rs 49,999, the same launch price as the Pixel 9a. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from March 6, 2026. As part of the launch offers, Google is providing Rs 3,000 cashback on select HDFC Bank cards. Buyers can also avail of up to 24-month no-cost EMI options and get a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.