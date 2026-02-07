Google Pixel 10a Price In India Leaked: Pre-orders in India begin February 18; Check expected display, battery, camera, and colour options

Google Pixel 10a Price In India: Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 10a smartphone in India, promising to be one of the first standout devices from the tech giant this year. This new offering will be a power-packed, slightly trimmed-down version of the Pixel 10 series, which made its debut in the second half of 2025.

Interestingly, the Pixel 10a is arriving earlier than its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, which had launched in March. Tech enthusiasts can mark their calendars, as the Pixel 10a will open for pre-orders globally and in India on February 18th.

Google Pixel 10a specifications (Expected)

The Pixel 10a is rumored to feature a 6.285-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Under the hood, it is expected to come with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1). The smartphone could be powered by a 5,100mAh battery that supports both wired fast charging and wireless charging.

The phone is likely to run Android 16, with Google promising seven years of OS and security updates. Color choices may include Obsidian (black), Fog (white), Lavender, and a new reddish shade called Berry. On the camera front, leaks suggest a 48MP primary rear sensor with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens, while the front is expected to house a 13MP selfie camera capable of 4K video at 30fps. Meanwhile, the one of the biggest design changes is the flat rear camera module, which sits flush with the back panel, replacing the raised “camera bar” seen on previous models.

Pre-order your Google Pixel 10a starting from 18.2.2026

Pre-order your Google Pixel 10a starting from 18.2.2026

Google Pixel 10a price in India (Leaked)

It is suggested that the Google Pixel 10a could start at around Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant in India. The higher-end 8GB RAM model with 256GB storage is expected to be priced at Rs 59,999, giving buyers a choice depending on their storage needs. However, the tech giant Google hasn’t officially revealed the pricing yet.

Google store subscribers will be eligible for an exclusive offer upon signing up for the information by 1:29pm IST on February 13. This offer can be applied with the Pixel 10a purchase to unlock a benefit for a future order.