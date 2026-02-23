Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Price and other specs compared; Which phone should you buy in Rs 50,000 segment?

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite Price In India: Are you planning to buy a new smartphone but feeling confused between the Google Pixel 10a and the Vivo V70 Elite? Choosing the right phone is not always easy, especially when both options look strong on paper. Buying a smartphone today is not just about a good camera or fast performance. It is also about how long the device will last and what extra value it offers over time.

The Google Pixel 10a focuses on sustainability and long-term software support. Google calls it the most eco-friendly A-series phone so far, made using recycled materials and built to receive updates until 2033. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite grabs attention with its ultra-slim bezels, bright display, powerful battery, and versatile camera setup.

Both phones promise years of updates, but each has its own strengths. In the under Rs 50,000 segment, this is a close competition, and your final choice will depend on what matters most to you. In this comparison, we will guide you through the design, camera, battery, and other key specifications.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Software and Updates

The Google Pixel 10a runs Android 16 with Google’s Material 3 Expressive design and promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates, making it a strong choice for long-term users. The Vivo V70 Elite also runs Android 16 but with Origin OS 6on top and will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. (Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?)

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display

The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, making it the brightest screen in the Pixel A-series lineup. In comparison, the Vivo V70 Elite offers a larger 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with a sharper 1260x2750 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 5,000 nits peak brightness. Vivo leads in brightness and refresh rate, while Pixel focuses on balanced performance.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Design and Build Quality

Google has refined the Pixel 10a’s design with slim, uniform 4mm bezels and a textured matte finish. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Vivo V70 Elite focuses more on premium features like 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0 for secure unlocking, but there is no mention of an IP rating.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Processor and Performance

The Pixel 10a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM, optimized for AI-driven tasks such as camera processing and voice assistance. The Vivo V70 Elite runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, which is generally considered more powerful for gaming and heavy multitasking.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Battery and Charging

The Pixel 10a packs a 5,100mAh battery that promises up to 30 hours of usage. It supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. The Vivo V70 Elite comes with a larger 6,500mAh battery and much faster 90W charging support, giving it an edge in battery capacity and charging speed.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Camera

The Pixel 10a offers a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front camera. The Vivo V70 Elite features a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto camera. It also includes a higher-resolution 50MP autofocus front camera. Vivo provides more versatile camera hardware, especially for zoom and selfies.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Storage and Variants

The Pixel 10a comes with 8GB RAM (storage details not specified in the provided info). The Vivo V70 Elite is available in three variants: 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB, offering more storage flexibility.

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Colour Options

The Google Pixel 10a is available in Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry colour options. In comparison, the Vivo V70 Elite comes in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour variants. (Also Read: Google's Biggest Android Cleanup: Blocks 1.75M apps, bans 80K developers accounts; 350Bn daily scans across 2.8 billion devices in 2025)

Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price and Availability

The Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and will go on sale from March 6 in Lavender, Obsidian, Fog, and Berry colours. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from March 6, 2026. As part of the launch offers, Google is providing Rs 3,000 cashback on select HDFC Bank cards.

Buyers can also avail of up to 24-month no-cost EMI options and get a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs 51,999 and goes up to Rs 61,999 depending on the variant, with sales beginning February 26 across online and offline platforms.