/Google Pixel 11 Pro launch timeline, expected price and specs: Everything you need to know before it drops

Google Pixel 11 Pro leaks: Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11 Pro, in August 2026, based on the pattern set by the last two generations. The lineup will reportedly include four phones: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. No official announcement has been made yet, but leaks have been building since March. Here is everything confirmed and expected so far.
Google Pixel 11 Pro: Expected launch timeline
Google unveiled the Pixel 9 on August 13, 2024, and the Pixel 10 on August 20, 2025, at its Made by Google events. If the company follows the same timeline, it could send out Pixel 11 launch invites in July 2026, with the event likely taking place in mid-to-late August.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold may launch later, possibly around October 2026. This would follow Google’s approach from last year, when it introduced its foldable phone separately from the main Pixel lineup.
Google Pixel 11 Pro: Expected specs
All four phones are expected to run on the Tensor G6, Google’s first chip built on a 2nm process, paired with a new MediaTek modem that would replace the Samsung modems Google has used for years.
The Pixel 11 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,450 nits. RAM options are rumoured to include 12GB and 16GB, which would be a step down from the standard 16GB offered on last year’s Pro model. The camera system could get upgraded main and telephoto sensors, while the battery may be rated at around 4,707mAh.
The larger Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to get a 6.8-inch screen and pack a 5,000mAh battery, the biggest in the lineup. It could also support 25W wireless charging, the fastest among the four phones.
Google Pixel 11 Pro: Pixel glow expected
The Google Pixel 11 Pro is also expected to feature Pixel Glow. It is a small RGB light array built into the camera bar that could replace the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro. Code found in Android 17 points to around eight individual lights, each capable of showing a different colour, with a dedicated settings menu Google is reportedly calling Glow Settings.
The feature could let your phone light up while placed face down to signal a call or notification without you having to pick it up. Whether it comes to all four models or remains exclusive to the Pro variants is still unclear.
Google Pixel 11 Pro: Expected price
If Google maintains last year’s pricing, the Pixel 11 could start at around Rs 75,000, while the Pixel 11 Pro may cost about Rs 95,000. The Pixel 11 Pro XL could be priced at roughly Rs 1,13,000, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may cost around Rs 1,49,500.
However, memory chip prices have climbed sharply, and several brands have already raised prices as a result. Google may try to avoid a major price hike by quietly reducing RAM, which lines up with rumours of 8GB and 12GB RAM options for the base model. Either way, final prices could remain close to last year’s figures, with a possible increase of around Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.
If you are planning to upgrade or buy your first Pixel, watch for an official update from Google in the coming weeks.
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