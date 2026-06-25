/Google Pixel 11 Pro launch timeline, expected price and specs: Everything you need to know before it drops

Google Pixel 11 Pro leaks: Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 11 series, including the Pixel 11 Pro, in August 2026, based on the pattern set by the last two generations. The lineup will reportedly include four phones: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. No official announcement has been made yet, but leaks have been building since March. Here is everything confirmed and expected so far.