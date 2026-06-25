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Google Pixel 11 Pro launch timeline, expected price and specs: Everything you need to know before it drops

Google Pixel 11 Pro leaks: The Pixel 11 Pro could feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1–120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,450 nits. RAM options are rumoured to include 12GB and 16GB.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro launch timeline, expected price and specs: Everything you need to know before it drops
Image Credit: Representative/AISource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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