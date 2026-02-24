Google Pixel 11 Series India launch after Pixel 10a: Expected price, release date, Titan M3 chipsets and full specs

Google Pixel 11 series India Launch: After introducing the Google Pixel 10a, Google now appears ready for a bigger comeback with its next flagship lineup, the Pixel 11 series. The tech giant has already confirmed that its annual developer event, Google I/O 2026, will be held on May 19 and 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The Pixel 11 series lineup is expected to include the Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold and Google Pixel 11 Pro XL smartphones.

As always, the event is expected to set the stage for Google’s biggest software and hardware announcements of the year. To recall, Google introduced its Titan M2 security chip with the Pixel 6 lineup in 2021, strengthening device security and on-device protection. Now, fresh rumors suggest that the upcoming Pixel 11 series could debut with an upgraded Titan M3 chip, alongside the new Tensor G6 processor, promising better performance and enhanced security. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10a Vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Battery, Camera, Chipset, Price and other specs compared; Which phone should you buy in Rs 50,000 segment?)

If the leaks turn out to be true, the Pixel 11 lineup could mark a significant step forward for Google’s smartphone journey. And just like every year, the Android Central team will be on the ground in Mountain View, bringing live updates, key announcements, and everything you need to know from the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Google Pixel 11 series specifications (expected)

The Google Pixel 11 is expected to arrive with a smooth OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, offering fluid scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. The screen size is likely to remain similar to the Google Pixel 10, maintaining a familiar in-hand feel. Under the hood, the device could come with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos. It is also tipped to run on the upcoming Android 17 operating system.

On the camera front, the Pixel 11 may introduce a triple rear camera setup with major upgrades, including support for up to 100X zoom and improved cinematic blur effects. Rumors also suggest 4K video recording at 30fps. There is speculation that Google could bring iOS-inspired glassy or blur-style UI effects, though this remains unconfirmed.

In terms of security, the Pixel 11 could mark the first major hardware upgrade since the Titan M2 chip debuted with the Pixel 6 series in 2021. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is also rumored to feature an advanced 3D facial recognition system powered by Project Tuscana, using infrared technology for more accurate and secure authentication, even in low-light conditions. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is built to keep users at the center, blending speed, strong security, and everyday convenience into one seamless experience. (Also Read: Bharat Taxi Benefits: How it differs from Ola, Uber, and Rapido in driver profits; Rs 500 investment explained)

Google Pixel 11 series Release date and price in India

The Google Pixel 11 is likely to be priced between Rs 80,000 and Rs 85,000 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. If Google sticks to its traditional launch cycle, the entire Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold variants, may debut in August 2026 and the price could be higher than the base model.