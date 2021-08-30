Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro to be launched before iPhone 13 series: Check price, specs and more

Technology giant Google is planning to launch its much-awaited Pixel lineup- Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While Google itself has revealed some of the specifications, it has not yet revealed the launch date. If a leak is to be believed, Google Pixel 6 series might see the light of the day before the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 launch. Reportedly, Google will launch its Pixel 6 on September 13.

A tipster Bald Panda on Weibo divulged details on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and it is said to be launched on September 13. Google has not given any official confirmation yet. Reportedly, Google says that the Pixel 6 lineup will be launched “this fall.”

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 6 series may come with 33W fast charging support and it will also be using 33W charging bricks. Till now, the Pixel only supported a maximum of 18W charging speed.

Earlier rumours revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will come up with a triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will come with the in-house Tensor chipset.

