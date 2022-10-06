Google Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch launched in India: Check prices, specs and more

New Delhi: Google has finally launched its latest bunch of products in ‘Made by Google’ on October 6. The new products include Pixel 7, Pixel 7 pro, Google Pixel Watch, and Nest smart home portfolio. The pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will cost $599 and $899 respectively. The pre-book starting from today at Google store and products will be available from the next week. Google Pixel watch will be available at $349.

Moreover, Google has introduced its latest chipset Tensor G2 which will enhance performance of devices. Google has unveiled Google Pixel tablet, a new member of Pixel family, which will be coming in 2023. Besides, it will be made from 100% recycled aluminium body.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro specs

Google latest smartphone will have 6.3 inch and 6.7 inch display respectively. It will come in 5 years security updates and Pixel drop feature to provide new updates to existing pixel phones for longevity and security. They will have VPN with no extra cost for privacy. Apart from it, Google tries to minimize data footprint, eliminate data identifying and restricting access to data for security and privacy purpose.

Pixel 7 will have silky matter finish and aluminum camera and up to 72 hour battery backup. It comes with dual rear camera with AI enabled for stunning 4K videos.

Pixel Pro will have three rear camera with telephoto and ultrawide autofocus mode. It will capture lowlight images good.

The camera will come with Photo Unblur feature to make blurred photos clear. It is a unique technology only available with Pixel 7series. The camera part includes photo guided for selfies and stabilization and speed enhancement for videos. It will have under display fingerprint which will be fast and secure.

Other feature include: Voice assistant, clear calling, call screen and RCS.

Google Pixel Watch

The smartwatch will be tough and scratch resistant. It will deliver notification easily and can be used to adjust thermostat. Users can use to see notification quickly from Gmails and see directions from Google Maps. It has different healthy features to keep track of your body including heartbeat, blood sugar level, etc. 6 months Fitbit subscription will come with it.