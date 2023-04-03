Google Pixel 7a Likely To Launch On May 10; Check Expected Details

New Delhi: Google has announced that the US will host the I/O developer conference starting on May 10. The corporation is anticipated to introduce the Pixel 7a at the occasion. Online reports of supposed colour variations of the smartphone have surfaced ahead of the anticipated launch.

According to leaker Paras Guglani, Google may offer the Pixel 7a in five different colours. They can include Vivid Ube, Mayo Cream, Tide Orange, Crispy Kale, and Dinuguan Black. The leak also states that a 256GB storage edition of the smartphone would be available. (Also Read: Get Salary As High As Rs 2 Crore On Jobs Created By ChatGPT, AI)

The Google Pixel 7a will replace the Pixel 6a from last year. The Google Tensor G2 processor is reported to power the Pixel 7a. A 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED screen is anticipated. The phone might have a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may have a flat-screen with a punch-hole camera cutout in the middle, according to rumours. (Also Read: Latest Bank Fixed Deposit Rates 2023: ICICI vs HDFC vs PNB FD Rate Compared)

According to rumours, the Google Pixel 7a will have a twin camera setup on the back for photography purposes. The device might contain a 12MP ultra-wide camera sensor, a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor on the back, and an LED flash.

As per the leaks, Google Pixel 7a may sport a 12MP selfie camera and be powered with a 5000 mAh battery.