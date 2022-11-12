topStoriesenglish
Google Pixel 7a Release Date: Expected price in India, leaked features, launch date, all other details

Some fresh leaks from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will have a different display among other features. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Google Pixel 7a is likely to be launched early next year.
  • Google Pixel 7a may come wiht a 90Hz display from Samsung
  • Pixel 7a may also feature upgraded cameras.

Google’s much-awaited smartphone upgrade - Pixel 7a is likely to be launched early next year and with each day passing, tipsters have been revealing key information about the device. No doubt Google Pixel 7a will be launched with several upgrades and according to leaks, Google has attempted to fix many existing issues with this device. Some fresh leaks from tipster Kuba Wojciechowski suggests that the Google Pixel 7a will have a different display among other features. 

In a series of Tweets, Wojciechowski said that Google Pixel 7a will come with 90Hz screen, wireless charging, and a brand new dual rear camera setup. “I've checked the camera drivers and found references that confirm that Lynx (Google Pixel 7a) could, in fact, be a mid-range device: its camera setup is called "Pixel 22 Mid-range" compared to "Pixel 22 Premium" on Pixel 7/Pro. I have previously leaked the camera setup of Lynx: GN1+IMX787+IMX712 on the back. It appears that Google has modified that now, removing the GN1 lens. It's possible that it was simply used to test things out before the brand-new sensors were ready to be used,” he said.

Also Read: Twitter suspends Blue subscription after raft of fake accounts impersonating originals

He said that the recent changes made in the device suggest that the camera sensors are now referred to as "l10_wide" (IMX787) and "l10_UW" (IMX712) with no dedicated tele lens. It indicates that Pixel 7a may get a 64MP Sony IMX787 primary sensor and an IMX712 wide-angle lens.

“IMX787 is a huge upgrade over the old IMX363 and should make the 7a an even better choice for camera quality in the mid-range. 7a is also going to come with wireless charging, just as I had previously leaked. As spotted by 9to5Google the specific IC is limited to 5W, though,” he said.

Wojciechowski said that 7a will most likely be the first device with a Google Tensor chip to include Qualcomm's WiFi/BT solution - WCN6740. “I've been able to find out that the display on the Pixel 7a is actually a 90Hz 1080p panel from Samsung! This was probably the biggest complaint about the 6a, so it's nice to see Google address it,” he revealed.

The tipster opined that if Google maintains the $449 MRP (INR 36,166), the 7a will most likely be ‘a killer deal’. 

“With a new display featuring high refresh rate, wireless charging, a brand new camera sensor and Google's usual software magic not many devices could compete, especially in the US,” he said.

The current affordable Pixel smartphone comes with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor.

