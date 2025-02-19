Google Pixel 8 Price Drop In India: If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, this is the perfect time to upgrade. Flipkart is offering a lucrative discount on the Google Pixel 8 (256 GB) smartphone. With this massive price drop, the Pixel 8 brings top-notch camera capabilities, Google’s AI-driven features, and a sleek design within easier reach. With this offer, you can get the Pixel 8 at a much lower price than usual. Whether you’re switching from an older phone or simply want to experience Google’s latest features, this deal is worth checking out!

Google Pixel 8 Discount On Flipkart

The Pixel 8 is available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The 128GB variant costs Rs 75,999, while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 82,999. Currently, Flipkart is offering a Rs 30,000 discount on the 256GB variant, bringing the price down to Rs 52,999 (without exchange), which is a 36% discount on the smartphone.

Adding further, customers can avail a Rs 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback. IDFC FIRST Power Women Platinum and Signature Debit Card holders can get an extra 5% discount of up to Rs 750 on transactions of Rs 5,000 or more. These offers make it the perfect time to grab the Pixel 8 at a great price.

Buyers can save even more with Flipkart’s exchange offer. Trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs 31,050 off, making your upgrade more affordable than ever! With the exchange offer, customers can get the Pixel 8 for as low as Rs 21,949.

Google Pixel 8 Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. With 2,000 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the display ensures durability and clarity even in bright sunlight.

The phone is powered by the device is Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chipset, offering seamless performance and AI-driven enhancements. It is backed by a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W fast wired charging, keeping you powered throughout the day. For photography enthusiasts, it boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Octa-PD main camera, 8x Super-Res digital zoom, and a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and Macro capabilities. For selfies and videos, there is a 10.5-megapixel shooter on the front.