Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Details Leak Online Ahead Of Launch: Check Release Date, Price In India, Specs

New Delhi: There will be two phones in Google's upcoming Pixel 8 series: the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Even though the firm hasn't yet made an official announcement about the series, speculation is swirling about anticipated features that could be included with the next smartphone. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may have new sensors and improved camera hardware, according to a recent report.

According to a claim by Android Authority, the Pixel 8 series could be equipped with a Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, an upgrade from the ISOCELL GN1 sensor. GN2 is bigger and is able to gather 35 percent more light than its predecessor. Additionally, the sensor allows 8K/30fps video recording.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro's main camera could upgrade from the current 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor to the 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor found on the Pixel 7a.

The 64MP sensor, which is nearly twice as big, is intended to boost the quality of the ultrawide camera, according to the report. Additionally, Google increased the zoom ratio from 0.56x to 0.49x. The Pixel 8 Pro does not, however, currently support macro mode. It's conceivable that Google will disable the feature later or even discontinue it altogether.

Regarding the Pixel 8, it may have a 0.55x zoom ratio yet still have a Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 8 Pro's telephoto camera seems to use the same 5x module as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Additionally, Google 8 Pro might provide a better time-of-flight (ToF). According to Android Authority, the gadget sports a new 88 ToF VL53L8 sensor, which could greatly increase the dependability of the autofocus.

The Pixel 8 series could come with new low-level feature upgrades including an adaptive torch, segmentation AWB, and video bokeh blur level option in terms of software.

The adaptive torch function on Pixel phones will dynamically alter the flash strength depending on the scene, preventing overexposed photos and improving low-light shooting. In order to selectively apply different processes, the segmentation AWB will divide the screen into various sections.