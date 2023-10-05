Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India; Check Prices, Bank Offers, & Features

New Delhi: Google recently introduced the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch 2, at the Made by Google event on October 4, 2023. These smartphones are a bit pricey, approaching the cost of Apple's iPhone 15 non-pro models.

The Pixel 8 is expected to be priced at around Rs 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro will be around Rs 1,06,999. Both phones, along with cases from Google and its partners, will be available for purchase starting on October 12 through the Google Store and its retail partners.

If you're interested in buying a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, Flipkart, the e-commerce website, is offering some bank offers. You can get a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and Axis Bank credit cards, with savings of up to Rs 1000 on your orders. Additionally, there's a 5% discount available on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

There's also an exchange offer available for different brand smartphones, with exchange prices ranging from Rs 4000 to Rs 24,000.

Furthermore, you can take advantage of special prices for the new Pixel Watch 2 (Rs 19,999) and Pixel Buds (Rs 8,999). Their regular prices are Rs 39,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively.

Google is focusing on integrating AI more deeply into the Pixel 8 series to provide a personal and powerful experience.

Here are some of the key features of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Display: The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display that is 42% brighter than the Pixel 7.

Design: The phone boasts satin metal finishes, a polished glass back, and comes in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian colors. There's also a new temperature sensor that allows you to quickly scan an object to get its temperature.

Camera: Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with upgraded camera systems for stunning photo and video quality, along with powerful editing tools. The camera app has a redesigned interface for easy access to your favorite photo and video modes. The Pixel 8 Pro offers Pro Controls, allowing for more creative control of the camera settings.

Magic Editor in Google Photos: This new editing experience uses generative AI to enhance your photos, aligning them with the essence of the moment you captured.

Audio Magic Eraser: This feature helps reduce distracting sounds in your videos, such as wind or noisy crowds.

7 Years Of Updates Guarantee: Google Tensor G3, in conjunction with the Titan M2 security chip, enhances security and offers Face Unlock for secure access to banking and payment apps. Additionally, Google is providing seven years of software support, including OS upgrades, security updates, and regular feature updates, for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.