Google Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Google Pixel 8 series was launched on October 4. And, one month later, the tech giant launched a new version of its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant. Here are the complete details of the newly launched smartphone.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price

The price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is Rs 1,13,999. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery; Shares Pics On Instagram)

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Colour

The new variant comes in a sleek Obsidian color option. (Also Read: Google Pixels Car Crash Detection Feature Now Available In India: Check How To Activate It In Few Clicks)

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Bank Offers

Google has sweetened the deal for potential buyers by offering a Rs 9,000 discount for purchases made through an SBI Bank Credit Card.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Exchange Offers

Customers can also take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000 when purchasing this phone.

Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price

In comparison, the previously launched Google Pixel 8 was priced at Rs 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro debuted at a higher price of Rs 1,06,999.

Manufacturing Of Google Pixel 8 in India

Furthermore, Google has revealed plans to commence manufacturing the Pixel 8 in India in 2024, emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Display

The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Processor

Powered by Google's custom-made Tensor G3 chipset with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, the device runs on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery Power And Fast Charging Support

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera Specifications

The camera specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens.

Additionally, the device features a 10.5MP front camera for capturing selfies and engaging in video calls.