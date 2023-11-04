Google Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More
The new variant comes in a sleek Obsidian color option.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Google Pixel 8 series was launched on October 4. And, one month later, the tech giant launched a new version of its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone comes with 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage variant. Here are the complete details of the newly launched smartphone.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price
The price of the Google Pixel 8 Pro is Rs 1,13,999. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery; Shares Pics On Instagram)
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Colour
The new variant comes in a sleek Obsidian color option. (Also Read: Google Pixels Car Crash Detection Feature Now Available In India: Check How To Activate It In Few Clicks)
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Bank Offers
Google has sweetened the deal for potential buyers by offering a Rs 9,000 discount for purchases made through an SBI Bank Credit Card.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Exchange Offers
Customers can also take advantage of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000 when purchasing this phone.
Google Pixel 8 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price
In comparison, the previously launched Google Pixel 8 was priced at Rs 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro debuted at a higher price of Rs 1,06,999.
Manufacturing Of Google Pixel 8 in India
Furthermore, Google has revealed plans to commence manufacturing the Pixel 8 in India in 2024, emphasizing its commitment to the Indian market.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Display
The device features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Processor
Powered by Google's custom-made Tensor G3 chipset with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, the device runs on the latest Android 14 operating system.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery Power And Fast Charging Support
The Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with a 5,050mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging.
Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera Specifications
The camera specifications of the Pixel 8 Pro include a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens.
Additionally, the device features a 10.5MP front camera for capturing selfies and engaging in video calls.
Live Tv