Google Pixel 8 Series Launching In India on THIS Date: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: The eagerly anticipated device Pixel 8 series, Google is apparently planning to introduce on October 4th, in India. The Pixel 8 is anticipated to start at approximately Rs 60,000, with the Pixel 8 Pro perhaps going for more. Impressive displays, potent Tensor G3 chipsets, and cutting-edge camera configurations are all predicted by leaked specifications.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Price Comparison

The TechOutlook article makes the claim that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro might cost more in Europe than they do in India. In the past, India's prices for electronic items have frequently been less expensive than those in Europe.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Price

The pricing of the Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is likely to be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 in India. It's vital to remember that these numbers are estimates based on leaks and previous product releases rather than actual costs. On October 4, it is anticipated that the Pixel 8 series' official prices in India will be made public.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Display And Chipset

The Pixel 8 is expected to include a small 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which is renowned for its exceptional brightness and clarity. It is predicted that it will run smoothly because of Google's powerful Tensor G3 chipset.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Camera

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor are thought to be included in the camera configuration, which should increase light processing and HDR capabilities. The gadget might be able to record 8K footage at 30 frames per second. One would anticipate an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Google Pixel 8 Series: Battery

A sizable 4,485mAh battery within the device has quick wired and wireless charging features.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Display

The Pixel 8 Pro, in comparison, would have a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED screen.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

It is predicted to have a front-facing camera with a resolution of 11 megapixels and a powerful rear camera combination with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 49-megapixel telephoto camera.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Design

Similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro, the phone's design may carry on the history of fusing glass and metal.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Battery Power, RAM And Internal Storage

The Google Tensor G3 SoC is anticipated to power the Pixel 8 Pro, which will also include a large 4,950mAh battery with quick charging capabilities and features like 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.