Google Pixel 9a India Launch: Check Expected Specs, Camera, Battery, Price And Sale Date

Google Pixel 9a India Launch: After releasing the four smartphones under the Pixel 9 lineup last year, Google is set to unveil a new member to this family by releasing a more affordable Pixel 9a. The company has not put out any official details about the launch yet, but multiple leaks have suggested that the launch will take place today in the global market.

The highly anticipated smartphone is expected to deliver the perfect blend of performance, power, and premium features at an affordable price. Adding further, unboxing videos and reviews on YouTube suggest that the Google Pixel 9a has ditched Google's signature camera bar in favor of a sleek, flat pill-shaped camera module.

Google Pixel 9a India Launch And Price (Expected)

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9a, its latest budget smartphone, today on March 19. The device is expected to go on sale starting March 26. However, the company has yet to confirm any official launch details. If Google maintains its previous pricing strategy, the base model in India could be priced at Rs 52,999, while the 256GB variant may cost up to Rs 64,000.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone could come with a larger 6.3-inch OLED display, an upgrade from the 6.1-inch screen on the Pixel 8a. It could offer a resolution of 2424×1080 and is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. The display may also be protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is expected to be powered by a bigger 5,100mAh battery, an improvement over the 4,492mAh battery found in the Pixel 8a. On the photography front, the Pixel 9a features a 48MP main sensor, which is a downgrade from the 64MP camera on its predecessor. It also includes a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 13MP front camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9a gets a significant performance boost with the Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also features a Titan M2 co-processor, an ARM Mali-G715 MP7 GPU, and an Exynos 5400 modem for improved connectivity.