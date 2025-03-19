Google Pixel 9a India Launch: Google has officially launched the Pixel 9a in India, making it the most affordable member of the Pixel 9 series. The Google Pixel 9a is more affordable than Apple’s iPhone 16e and runs on Android 15. Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Notably, the Apple's iPhone 16e comes in three variants — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 59,900. The smartphone comes in white and black colour options.

The Pixel 9a is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone is available in four colour options: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain. Google has packed the Pixel 9a with several AI-powered camera features, including Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. Adding further, it comes with built-in support for Google Gemini, just like the company’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro.

For 4 years running, Google's Pixel has stood out thanks in part to its bold industrial design. But with the new Pixel 9a, the bar has been lowered -- or actually, eliminated entirely. Google says this was done to make the phone more pocketable. But it also makes the 9a blend… pic.twitter.com/84VSn26bCJ — Michael Fisher (@Captain2Phones) March 19, 2025

The new-generation Pixel 9a expands Google's Pixel lineup, joining flagship models like the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold as a more budget-friendly option. Despite its affordability, the Pixel 9a boasts flagship-level features, including the Tensor G4 chipset, a dual-camera setup with AI enhancements, and built-in Gemini assistance.

Google Pixel 9a Price In India And Availability

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 56,999. The smartphone will go on sale in April through Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major retailers.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. It offers up to 1800 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone is powered by the device is a 5100mAh battery, delivering over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For photography, the Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera setup, including a 48MP wide camera with OIS and 8X Super Res Zoom (digital zoom), along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there’s a 13MP selfie camera with a 96.1-degree ultrawide field of view.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the Pixel 9a includes features like Emergency SOS, Crisis Alerts, Car Crash Detection, Earthquake Alerts, and Theft Protection.