Google Pixel 9a India Sale Date Announced; Check Price, Date, Bank Discount And Features

Google Pixel 9a Sale Date In India: Tech giant Google has already launched the Google Pixel 9a in India this month. The company promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. Notably, the Google Pixel 9a is more affordable than Apple’s iPhone 16e and runs on Android 15.

Now, Google has officially announced the sale date for the Pixel 9a in the country. The smartphone will be available for purchase from April 16 onwards. The handset comes with some launch offers, including a Rs 3,000 bank discount for the customers. It is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) smartphone is available in four colour options: Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9a AI Features

The phone is packed with a several AI-powered camera features, including Macro Focus, Add Me, Night Sight, Reimagine, Magic Eraser, Best Take, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. Adding further, it comes with built-in support for Google Gemini, just like the company’s flagship Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9a Price In India:

It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 56,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other major retailers.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications

The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2424 pixels. It offers up to 1800 nits of HDR brightness and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone is powered by the device is a 5100mAh battery, delivering over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

For photography, the Pixel 9a features a dual rear camera setup, including a 48MP wide camera with OIS and 8X Super Res Zoom (digital zoom), along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. On the front, there’s a 13MP selfie camera with a 96.1-degree ultrawide field of view.

The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the Pixel 9a includes features like Emergency SOS, Crisis Alerts, Car Crash Detection, Earthquake Alerts, and Theft Protection.