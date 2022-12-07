Google Pixel Fold 2022 to launch THIS month: Check price, specs, and other key details of the phone

New Delhi: Google's Pixel Fold has been discussed for a while. The smartphone was the subject of online rumours before the firm listed it. The Google Pixel Fold has now been discovered on FoneArena's benchmarking website, Geekbench. It implies that Google's foldable smartphone will hit the market shortly, probably in May 2023. This smartphone is reportedly being developed under the internal codename "Felix." A few weeks ago, Google Pixel Fold leaks started to appear online.

Rumors about its features and characteristics have been flying around. Currently, it is thought that a Tensor G2 chip may power Google's foldable smartphone. This chip might have two silver cores running at 2.35 GHz, two silver high-performance cores running at 2.85 GHz, and four performance booster cores running at 1.8 GHz. Additionally, a Mali-G710 graphics processor is used by the Tensor G2 processor. (Also Read: WFH but no WFH! IT firms change strategy to let employees work from office)

A FrontPageTech story also purports to have images of the new smartphone. Google's foldable phone is depicted in the leaked pictures in the colours Silver and Black. There is a cutout for a camera on the exterior screen of the phone. LED flash and a triple camera setup may be located on the back. Unlike the current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the camera bar does not extend to the borders of the screen.

The smartphone may sport two speakers. Additionally, the leak suggests that the SIM tray is situated on the phone's bottom side. A USB Type-C port is on the bottom edge of the other half of the device.