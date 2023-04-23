Google Pixel Fold Images And Full Specs Leaked: Here's What We Know So Far

New Delhi: According to speculations, Google is prepared to reveal the world's first foldable smartphone at its Google I/O event on May 10. But before it was officially announced, two trustworthy web tipsters posted images and videos of the Google Pixel Fold that appeared to be real.

On Twitter, tipper Kuba Wojciechowski shared a video of the Pixel Fold. He uploaded the six-second clip online. The gadget has a selfie camera, substantial interior bezels, and rounded corners, as seen in the video. This is thought to be the best look at the device so far, despite the absence of a logo or Google camera module.

The Pixel Fold may weigh roughly 283 grammes, which would make it 20 grammes heavier than its closest rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. The Pixel Fold is predicted to be 5.5 inches tall, 3.1 inches wide, and 0.5 inches deep when folded. The exact size of the gadget when unfurled is still unknown, though.

This leak follows the appearance of earlier renderings and a video showing the device being used on the New York Subway. Although an official announcement has not yet been made, it appears increasingly plausible that Google is getting closer to releasing the Pixel Fold with the release of this video.

Samsung now holds the majority of market share for foldable devices. Although Oppo and Tecno have entered the market, Samsung continues to be the unchallenged leader. The purchasers will have more options, though, if Google does indeed release the Pixel fold as reported.

Expected Price Of Google Pixel Fold In India

The 12GB/256GB model of the Google Pixel Fold is anticipated to cost $1,799 (about Rs. 1.47 lakh), and it will be available in Chalk and Obsidian hues.

The 12GB/512GB variant, which will only be offered in the hue Obsidian, is anticipated to cost $1,919 (more than Rs 1.57 lakh). You might also get a free Pixel Watch if you pre-order the Pixel Fold.

Launch Date Of Google Pixel Fold

On May 10, pre-orders for the Pixel Fold will open on the Google Store. According to the information that was released, shipments of the phone are scheduled to begin on June 27.