Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Launch Date, Specs, Price Leaked! Check Release Date In India, Specifications, Other Key Details
The first foldable from Google, the Pixel Fold, may be teased or unveiled during I/O 2023, with the device going on sale in June 2023, according to a blog post by Roland Quandt on WinFuture.
- Google's I/O 2023 developers conference is on May 10.
- According to reports, the Pixel Fold will only come with a 256GB storage option.
- Google Pixel Fold may cost around $1700.
New Delhi: It seems likely that both new software and hardware announcements will be made during the next I/O 2023 developers conference on May 10. Recent sources indicate that Google would probably demonstrate the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the eagerly awaited Pixel Fold foldable, at its developer conference.
According to reports, the Pixel Fold will only come in a 256GB storage option, and it could cost around $1,700, making it significantly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Google Pixel Fold (yep, that's the name):
256GB base storage (no idea if other variants)
Colors: Carbon, Porcelain
Available in June
Google Pixel 7a:
128GB only (?)
Colors: Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, possibly Jade
Available in Junehttps://t.co/xxQv3KKwGT
Roland Quandt (rquandt) March 14, 2023
According to the rumour, the Pixel Fold will be equipped with a big 4,700 mAh battery, a 7.57-inch primary folding screen, a 5.79-inch cover display, and a Tensor G2 CPU. It may also have fast charging and wireless charging.
The colours "Carbon" and "Porcelain" are claimed to be available for the Pixel Fold. In addition, Roland has provided a few additional facts about the newly rumoured Pixel 7a, a budget-friendly Google phone that runs on the Tensor G2 processor.
The Pixel 7a will only be offered in a single memory configuration, with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, exactly as the Pixel 6a. Arctic Blue, Carbon, Cotton, and Jade are the four possible colour options for the Pixel 7a. Similar to the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7a is anticipated to launch in the second week of June. In some areas, the phone may cost around 500 Euros.
