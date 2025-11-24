Advertisement
Google Pixel Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; Is Apple AirDrop Safe To Use With Android? How To Use It

Apple AirDrop On Android: With this update, Android phones will be able to share files directly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs using AirDrop. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 07:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Pixel Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; Is Apple AirDrop Safe To Use With Android? How To Use It Image Credit: @getpeid/X

Apple AirDrop On Android: Good news for Android users! Google has announced that AirDrop-like file sharing now works on Android without any involvement from Apple. For years, AirDrop remained a major advantage of the Apple ecosystem, allowing iPhone users to share files instantly while Android users were left without an equivalent cross-platform option.

Now, Google has introduced a major update to Quick Share, adding compatibility with Apple’s AirDrop. The feature will debut on the Pixel 10 series, with a wider rollout planned for more devices.

With this update, Android phones will be able to share files directly with iPhones, iPads, and Macs using AirDrop. Hence, users can now seamlessly share photos, documents and other files between the two operating systems, without the need to rely on third-party apps.

Apple AirDrop On Android: Is Safe To Use

Google says the feature is completely safe and does not compromise your data. The company adds that your information stays protected and the system has already been tested and verified by independent security experts.

Apple AirDrop On Android: How To Use It 

Step 1: On the iPhone: open Control Center → set AirDrop → Everyone.

Step 2: On the Pixel 10: swipe down → enable Quick Share visibility.

Step 3: Choose the file → tap Share → pick the iPhone.

Step 4: When prompted on the iPhone, tap Accept to receive the file.

Step 5: Make Pixel discoverable (Quick Share → Everyone) to receive from iPhone.

Step 6: Use AirDrop, select the Pixel, then send the file.

Now, the next chapter depends on two things which includes the Apple’s reaction and how quickly Google expands support. Apple hasn’t commented yet. It could ignore the feature, allow it, or try to block it in the future.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

