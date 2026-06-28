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Google restricts Meta’s access to Gemini AI capacity amid computing constraints

The constraints have prompted Meta to encourage employees to use AI resources more efficiently, including reducing consumption of AI tokens, the units used to measure and manage the usage of generative AI models.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Google restricts Meta’s access to Gemini AI capacity amid computing constraints
Image Credit: Image Source- AI/IANS

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