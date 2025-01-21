Google Reveals Android 16 Beta Release Timeline; Stable Release By May 2025; Check Expected Features

Android 16 Release: Google has revealed that the first public beta build of Android 16 will arrive by the end of January, followed by the second and third builds in February and March, respectively, after releasing developer preview builds late last year. Meanwhile, most Android smartphone users are still awaiting the Android 15 update, with its stable release expected as early as May 2025 during the next I/O developer conference.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed plans for two updates in 2025: a major release in Q2 (Android 16), followed by a minor update in Q4. This timeline suggests that, unlike the Pixel 9 series, which launched with Android 14 even though Android 15 was available, the next-generation Pixel 10 series will likely debut with Android 16 pre-installed.



Android 16 Beta: Leaks Reveal Exciting New Features!

Multitasking like never before with triple app split-screen.

— Analytics Insight (@analyticsinme) January 21, 2025

Adding further, Google recently rolled out the second developer preview of Android 16 for eligible Pixel smartphones. The first public beta is expected to become available soon for OEM devices from brands like OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

Android 16 Release Date Leaked! Coming in Quarter 1 of 2025



1) Beta 1: Jan 22nd 2025

2) Beta 2: Feb 19th 2025

3) Beta 3: March 12nd 2025

Android 16 Features (Expected)

Android 16 is expected to bring several notable features aimed at enhancing user experience, privacy, and functionality. The Photo Picker feature will see improvements, allowing users to grant access to specific media files rather than their entire library, giving them greater control over their privacy.

The Health Connect app will be upgraded with the ability to read and write medical data in the FIHR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) format, paving the way for better health data management.

Security enhancements will also be a key focus, with improved support for Wi-Fi 6’s 802.11az, enabling more secure location-based features on compatible devices.

The Privacy Sandbox in Android 16 will further bolster privacy protections, safeguarding user data more effectively. Adding further, the Adaptive Refresh Rate (ARR) feature, introduced in Android 15, will see significant improvements with new APIs, making it easier for developers to optimize app performance and take full advantage of this functionality.