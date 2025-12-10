Google Rolls Out AI Plus Plan In India With Expanded Access To Gemini 3 Pro; Check Storage And Subscription Price

Google AI Plus Plan Price: Google has launched Google AI Plus in India, a new subscription plan that gives users access to its latest AI models, multimedia tools and other advanced features. With this plan, Google’s Gemini AI is directly integrated into apps like Gmail and Google Docs, and users also get extra storage and family sharing options.

The subscription also includes expanded access to NotebookLM, helping users do deeper research and analysis. Google says the plan offers everything from wider access to Gemini 3 Pro in the Gemini app to improved image and video generation tools like Nano Banana Pro and Flow, unlocking more creative and productivity boosting features.

Google AI Plus Plan: Storage And Subscription Price

Subscribers get 200 GB of storage that works across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail. They can also share the benefits with up to five family members. Google says the plan is designed to give users an affordable way to access advanced AI features. Google AI Plus is priced at Rs 399 per month. New users can get it for Rs 199 per month for the first six months as an introductory offer.

Google Unveiled Real-time Anti Scam Tools

In November, Google shared a safety first road map for India that focuses on protecting children, teenagers and older adults as they use Artificial Intelligence. The company announced new on device, real time anti scam tools, text watermarking and digital literacy programs to help make AI safer and more inclusive for everyone. (Also Read: Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Go On Sale In India; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Availability, And Bank Offers)

Google Scam Detection Feature

The feature is powered by Gemini Nano, will be rolled out on Pixel phones to analyse calls in real time and flag potential scams entirely on-device, without recording audio, transcripts or sharing data with Google. The Scam Detection feature is off by default, applies only to calls from unknown numbers (not saved contacts), emits a beep to notify participants, and can be turned off by the user, it added. (With IANS Inputs)